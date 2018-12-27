Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pupils' artwork featured in water calendar

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/31/2018 at 8:43am

Fallbrook Public Utility District officials, back row from left, Noelle Denke, Jack Bebee and Al Gebhart take a photo with calendar contest winners, middle row from left, Mariana Jimenez, Stephania Miranda, Lexie Graves, Magdaleny Caralampio, America Perez Martinez, Maria Ordonez-Rodriguez and Jordyn Jones; front row from left, Hudson Quinn, Connor Siegler, Gabriel Velasco and Antonio Jesus.

FALLBROOK – Fourth-grade students from Fallbrook schools put pens, crayons and watercolors to paper to color the best and brightest water-conservation posters. But of the 200 posters colored, only 14 made it into the 2019 "Be Water Smart" calendar.

Twelve of those winning images appear inside the calendar – one for each of the 12 months of the year. Another image is printed on the cover, and the other represents January 2020.

The calendars are now available free at the Fallbrook Public Utility District office, while supplies last.

The pupils' colorful images vividly depict the contes...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/02/2019 04:56