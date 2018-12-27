Pupils' artwork featured in water calendar

Fallbrook Public Utility District officials, back row from left, Noelle Denke, Jack Bebee and Al Gebhart take a photo with calendar contest winners, middle row from left, Mariana Jimenez, Stephania Miranda, Lexie Graves, Magdaleny Caralampio, America Perez Martinez, Maria Ordonez-Rodriguez and Jordyn Jones; front row from left, Hudson Quinn, Connor Siegler, Gabriel Velasco and Antonio Jesus.

FALLBROOK – Fourth-grade students from Fallbrook schools put pens, crayons and watercolors to paper to color the best and brightest water-conservation posters. But of the 200 posters colored, only 14 made it into the 2019 "Be Water Smart" calendar.

Twelve of those winning images appear inside the calendar – one for each of the 12 months of the year. Another image is printed on the cover, and the other represents January 2020.

The calendars are now available free at the Fallbrook Public Utility District office, while supplies last.

The pupils' colorful images vividly depict the contes...