Angel Society offers scholarships to adult ESL students

To honor the dedicated Palomar adult ESL students, the Fallbrook Angel Society offered 10 $150 scholarships for the 2018-2019 school year. This semester's recipients include, front row from left, Le Thi, Enrique Santos Ramirez, Eulalia Lopez Montejo, Maria Alonzo and Rosalba Castillo. In the back row are instructors Linda Ponder, Christina Fatseas, Valentina Borgstede and Caron Lieber. The evening adult ELS class will be moving from Fallbrook High School to the new North Education Center at 35090 Horse Ranch Creek Road. There will also be a multi-level class offered at Maie Ellis Elementary School, 400 West Elder Street. The spring semester will begin Jan. 28, 2019.