Encore Club shares holiday cheer

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Encore Club recently gathered for several holiday parties. Many members were generously invited to be guests at the Holiday Ball held by Newcomers Club, a sister organization. This was closely followed by the Encore Holiday Luncheon at Vista Valley Country Club.

Both of these popular events were festive, warm and welcoming. Encore Club truly practices holiday cheer all year long, with many social activities each month from which to choose. As a result, those who are active have developed lasting friendships.

Encore is a social club open to residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, De Luz and Rainbow. New members are welcomed at any time and quickly find themselves happily involved and meeting many new people.

Meetings are held once a month, normally on the first Tuesday, at the United Methodist Church, 1844 Winter Haven Rd. Social time with coffee and treats begins at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting follows at 10 a.m.. The next meeting, however, will be Thursday, Jan. 3, at the same time and place. Anyone interested in learning more about the club is welcome to attend.

Encore Club members Bob and Judy Loser enjoy a holiday party.

Questions can also be directed to Bea Valverde at beatricevalverde62@yahoo.com or Bobbi Bixby (562) 673-1250. The speaker at the Jan. 3 meeting will be fire marshal Patty Koch, who will discuss critical fire prevention within our extended community. This is a great opportunity to listen, learn and put into practice these safety measures.

As has been the club tradition for a number of years, members supported the Camp Pendleton YMCA this season with generous cash and gift card donations totaling $807 plus many toys – all in proud and grateful support of military members and all that they do to keep the country safe.

Upcoming scheduled social events include the Newcore Campers gathering at Vail Lake Resort, Jan. 28-31. This RV group sometimes meets nearby and other trips are made to more distant and exciting places, together with friends from Newcomers Club.