FPUD approves 2019 rates

The 2019 rates and fixed charges for Fallbrook Public Utility District water and sewer customers were approved by the FPUD board Dec. 13.

The board’s 5-0 vote adopted the water, recycled water and wastewater rates and charges as well as various fees for new service.

“It was in accordance with the long-term financial plan. We developed a five-year financial plan, and each year we looked at the rates proposed in that plan,” FPUD general manager Jack Bebee said. “We were able to adopt rates that were lower than what was in the original plan.”

Some of that savings was due to lower...