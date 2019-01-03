Village Rotary learns about long-term care
Last updated 1/7/2019 at 11:36am
FALLBROOK – Kristin Rigsbee spoke to the Fallbrook Village Rotary Club, Dec. 4, about the duties and responsibilities of long-term care ombudsman, a public advocate for seniors. Rigsbee and Linda Prager have been serving San Diego County for a combined 38 years. They shared a lot of great information about what is required of long-term care facilities and how to care for senior relatives that may need help.
Rigsbee can be reached at http://kristin.rigsbee@sdcounty.ca.gov or visit http://www.livewellsd.org.
Reader Comments
(0)