Village Rotary learns about long-term care

From left to right are Kristin Rigsbee, ombudsman; Morgan Cadmus, Regency Fallbrook Assisted Living Director; Linda Prager, ombudsman; Karen Utley, Fallbrook Village Rotary president. The two ombudsman spoke to the Fallbrook Village Rotary Club about long-term care for seniors.

FALLBROOK – Kristin Rigsbee spoke to the Fallbrook Village Rotary Club, Dec. 4, about the duties and responsibilities of long-term care ombudsman, a public advocate for seniors. Rigsbee and Linda Prager have been serving San Diego County for a combined 38 years. They shared a lot of great information about what is required of long-term care facilities and how to care for senior relatives that may need help.

Rigsbee can be reached at http://kristin.rigsbee@sdcounty.ca.gov or visit http://www.livewellsd.org.