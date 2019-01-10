Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Frank Brines
ARS Master Consulting Rosarian 

Learn all about pruning for next month

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/14/2019 at 2:25pm



There is no specific timeline for winter rose care, but there are general guidelines. For the area, spring pruning should be completed around mid-February. I will provide details on that major pruning in my February column. I will be at Rose Haven Heritage Garden in Temecula Saturday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon, to give a hands-on pruning demonstration. Those who are interested can see the end of this column for what to bring with them if they attend.

Don’t jump the gun on this pruning. Next week’s weather forecast is for wet, low temperatures in the 30s. Many gardeners mistakenly t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 01/15/2019 05:56