Learn all about pruning for next month

There is no specific timeline for winter rose care, but there are general guidelines. For the area, spring pruning should be completed around mid-February. I will provide details on that major pruning in my February column. I will be at Rose Haven Heritage Garden in Temecula Saturday, Jan. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon, to give a hands-on pruning demonstration. Those who are interested can see the end of this column for what to bring with them if they attend.

Don’t jump the gun on this pruning. Next week’s weather forecast is for wet, low temperatures in the 30s. Many gardeners mistakenly t...