Fallbrook Chamber announces events, results of fundraiser
Last updated 1/12/2019 at 4:16am
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce announced their January events.
The SunUppers will meet Thursday, Jan. 10, at 8 a.m., at Trupiano's Italian Bistro.
The Chamber's Business Expo is Wednesday, Jan. 16, from 3-7 p.m., at Pala Mesa Resort.
The Lunch Mob meets at Firehouse Que & Brew at noon, Friday, Jan. 25.
Wine Down Wednesday will be held Jan. 30, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., at Myrtle Creek Vineyards.
Call the chamber of commerce for more details on any of these events at (760) 728-5845.
The chamber and its members gathered Dec. 13, to support four local nonprofit charities – D'Vine Path, Fallbrook Ag Boosters, Fallbrook High School Band Boosters and Jeremiah's Ranch.
Appetizers were provided by Harry's Sports Bar & Grill. The chamber received support from its members, local businesses, nonprofit organizations and the community at large for the event.
Each charity was represented during the evening and provided information about their causes and needs. The event raised $526 for D'Vine Path, $415 for Fallbrook Ag Boosters, $510 for Fallbrook Band Boosters and $645 for Jeremiah's Ranch.
For more information about these nonprofit members, visit http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.
Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce
Reader Comments
(0)