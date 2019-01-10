Fallbrook Chamber announces events, results of fundraiser

Proceeds from the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, held Sept. 29 at Pala Mesa Resort, are presented to, from left, Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 Quartermaster Elia Exile and Commander Chris Ingraham by chamber CEO Lila McDonald. The tournament raised $2,000.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce announced their January events.

The SunUppers will meet Thursday, Jan. 10, at 8 a.m., at Trupiano's Italian Bistro.

The Chamber's Business Expo is Wednesday, Jan. 16, from 3-7 p.m., at Pala Mesa Resort.

The Lunch Mob meets at Firehouse Que & Brew at noon, Friday, Jan. 25.

Wine Down Wednesday will be held Jan. 30, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., at Myrtle Creek Vineyards.

The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce presents a check for $1,000 to the Fallbrook Sports Association, the proceeds from their partnership at the Dec. 7 Holiday Wine & A Bite, from left, FSA board members Mark Polarek, Joshua Guerrettaz, chamber CEO Lila McDonald and Bryan Hanewinckel.

Call the chamber of commerce for more details on any of these events at (760) 728-5845.

The chamber and its members gathered Dec. 13, to support four local nonprofit charities – D'Vine Path, Fallbrook Ag Boosters, Fallbrook High School Band Boosters and Jeremiah's Ranch.

Appetizers were provided by Harry's Sports Bar & Grill. The chamber received support from its members, local businesses, nonprofit organizations and the community at large for the event.

Each charity was represented during the evening and provided information about their causes and needs. The event raised $526 for D'Vine Path, $415 for Fallbrook Ag Boosters, $510 for Fallbrook Band Boosters and $645 for Jeremiah's Ranch.

For more information about these nonprofit members, visit http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce