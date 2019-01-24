'American Pickers' to film in California

Any residents who own unusual antiques with colorful stories could have a chance to share them with America. Cineflix has announced that its “American Pickers” show will return to California. Pickers Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team plan to film episodes of their hit series throughout the state in March.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on the History Channel. The show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques all over the country. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

According to their publicity, while traveling the backroads from coast to coast, Wolfe and Fritz are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they visit local characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way and sharing it with their audience.

Wolfe and Fritz have seen a lot of items they consider “rusty gold” over the years and are ready to find more extraordinary items. According to Cineflix Casting Associate Sarah Perkins, “We are looking for different, unusual and unique items too – something we’ve never seen before and with an interesting story.”

“American Pickers” is looking for leads and exploring hidden treasures owned by residents of north San Diego and southwest Riverside counties, Perkins said. They only pick private collections so they are not interested in visiting stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.

If anyone has or knows someone who has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, they are asked to send their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (855) 653-7878.