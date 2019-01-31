Francis Joseph King Jr. went to be with the Lord and reunite with his parents Francis and Azelie King, and brothers, Donald and Richard King on January 16, 2019.

Frank was born in Collinsville, Connecticut, on May 25, 1932. After high school graduation, he joined the navy, served his country for 4 years during the Korean War and traveled the world. Upon returning home, he entered college to become a Certified Public Accountant.

He proposed to his love, Sylvia Agnes Wysocki, wed on September 1, 1956 and moved to sunny Santa Barbara, California. A few years later, they settled in Temple City when Frank found employment with Brown, Lloyd and Stevenson, a private accounting firm in Alhambra.

The family grew to add three sons and two daughters, sharing many memories of travel, camping and laughter. In retirement, Frank and Sylvia moved to Fallbrook, California and continued to enjoy worldly travel, making friends and visiting family.

Frank had a servant’s heart, participating in the Alhambra Rotary Club, Knights of Columbus and assisting in his church’s accounting offices. Frank was a well-respected, hardworking and honorable man who loved his Lord and family.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; his three sons, Gerard King, William King (Margarita), Daniel King (Sandi) and daughters, Suzanne Baumann (Craig) and Kathleen Potter (Marc); nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother Ronald King (Florida), sisters Dolores Wnuk (Connecticut) and Annette Brunoli (Connecticut).

A private family memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Francis King to NF2 Bio Solutions to help his grandson who suffers from Neurofibromatosis, https://donorbox.org/francisking.

