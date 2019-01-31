Retired teachers to hear about fire safety

FALLBROOK –The California Retired Teachers Association will host a general meeting at the Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane, in Sycamore Ranch at 10 a.m. It will be an informative meeting from the fire department with fire safety tips, and Marcia and William Finney will share the latest news from Sacramento regarding teachers and their pensions. To make reservations, call Marilyn Wertz at (760) 723-3696 by Feb. 6.

Submitted by California Retired Teachers Association.