Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Retired teachers to hear about fire safety

 
Last updated 2/1/2019 at 3:32pm



FALLBROOK –The California Retired Teachers Association will host a general meeting at the Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane, in Sycamore Ranch at 10 a.m. It will be an informative meeting from the fire department with fire safety tips, and Marcia and William Finney will share the latest news from Sacramento regarding teachers and their pensions. To make reservations, call Marilyn Wertz at (760) 723-3696 by Feb. 6.

Submitted by California Retired Teachers Association.



 
