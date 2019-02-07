'Art of the Avocado' competition is calling for entries

FALLBROOK – The Art of the Avocado Competition, part of Fallbrook’s annual Avocado Festival, is now “calling for entries” thanks to the generous sponsorship of Fallbrook Propane Gas Company. This is the 14th year of the popular competition.

Any artistic medium may be submitted – the only restriction is that an “avocado” must be easily identifiable in all pieces.

There are three categories. The 2D and 3D winners will be awarded cash prizes in each: first place – $300, second place – $200 and third place – $100.

The photography category is limited to the first 10 registered entries – one entry per artist, with one cash prize – $100. The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will award a prize for their “Chamber Pick,” and the winner of this award will be invited to design the 2020 Avocado Festival logo.

Additional cash prize awards are Honorary Mayor Award, Avocado Chairman Award, Brandon Gallery Director’s Award, Holy Guaca-Moly Award, Merrill Everett Memorial Award and the George Bamber Memorial Award. Awards will be presented at a private reception.

Entries should be delivered to Brandon Gallery, Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30. No entries will be accepted after March 30.

The entries in the Art of the Avocado competition will be on display at Brandon Gallery, 105 North Main Avenue, from April 2-26, including the day of the Avocado Festival, April 14. the “People’s Choice Award” can be voted on during the month of April at Brandon Gallery and the day of the Avocado Festival until 4 p.m. Winner of the People’s Choice Award will be notified that evening.

To register, contact Anita Kimzey, cell (714) 222-2462 or home (760) 731-0277 or email register@fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Rules and entry form can be picked up at Fallbrook Propane Gas Company, Chamber of Commerce office, Brandon Gallery, and it can also be downloaded from the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce website at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Propane Gas Company.