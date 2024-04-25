Mary Fay Pendleton students dive into real-world business experience

FALLBROOK – Students from Mary Fay Pendleton School of Fallbrook Union Elementary School District embarked on an enriching and educational field trip Monday, April 1, to BizTown, a dynamic mini-city experience located in San Diego. The 10,000-square-foot facility is designed to provide students with hands-on exposure to real-world business operations, bridging the gap between classroom learning and practical application.

BizTown offers a unique opportunity for students to immerse themselves in a lifelike environment, comprising 21 life-sized businesses. During their visit, students from Mary Fay Pendleton School were tasked with running a business, earning paychecks, opening bank accounts, paying taxes and voting. Through these activities, they were challenged to understand the complexities of business management and the importance of financial literacy.

"Mary Fay's visit to BizTown was an invaluable experience for students," Brian Frost, principal at Mary Fay Pendleton School, said. "It allowed them to apply the knowledge and skills they've learned in the classroom to real-world scenarios, fostering a deeper understanding of economic principles and personal finance."

AJ Thomas, coordinator at BizTown, shared about Biztown's vision for students and the future of San Diego, said. "Our mission is to empower young people for their future economic success and support the development of a diverse talent pipeline in San Diego. Each year we welcome over 21,000 students from over 200 schools across the San Diego Region."

BizTown serves as a catalyst for academic achievement and lifelong learning, providing students with a monumental experience that prepares them for future success. By participating in hands-on activities and simulations, students gain practical skills and insights that will serve them well in their academic and professional endeavors.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.