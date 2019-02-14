Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

FPUD awards contract for Sandia and Bucknell reservoirs

 
The Fallbrook Public Utility District re-bid the re-coating of the district’s Sandia and Bucknell reservoirs, and the second round of bids gave FPUD a satisfactory expenditure to award.

A 5-0 FPUD board vote Jan. 28 approved a contract award to AMP United for the National City company’s bid amount of $700,848.

“The award ended up being about $150,000 lower by going back out to bid,” Jack Bebee, FPUD general manager, said. “That was definitely the appropriate action.”

In 2012, FPUD developed a 10-year program to re-coat all of the district’s steel reservoirs. Re-coating the...



