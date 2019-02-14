FPUD awards contract for Sandia and Bucknell reservoirs

The Fallbrook Public Utility District re-bid the re-coating of the district’s Sandia and Bucknell reservoirs, and the second round of bids gave FPUD a satisfactory expenditure to award.

A 5-0 FPUD board vote Jan. 28 approved a contract award to AMP United for the National City company’s bid amount of $700,848.

“The award ended up being about $150,000 lower by going back out to bid,” Jack Bebee, FPUD general manager, said. “That was definitely the appropriate action.”

In 2012, FPUD developed a 10-year program to re-coat all of the district’s steel reservoirs. Re-coating the...