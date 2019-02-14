Sheriff's Log

Last updated 2/15/2019 at 11:22am

Jan. 18

200 block of East Dougherty Street Battery

Jan. 19

1000 block of S. Mission Road Battery

Jan. 21

3600 block of Luneta Lane Spousal Abuse

Jan. 24

2600 block of Huffstatler Street Spousal Abuse

Jan. 25

Old River Road @ Dentro De Lomas Road Vandalism

700 block of Rainbow Hills Road Vehicle Burglary

3200 block of South Old Highway 395 Commercial Burglary

Jan. 27

4800 block of Lake Park Place Stolen Vehicle

Jan. 28

Jeremy Way and Gomez Creek Road Vandalism

3400 block of Gird Road Verbal Gang/Terrorist Threats

1600 block of South Stage Coach Lane Vandalism

200 block of South Main Street Vandalism

100 block West Elder Street Vandalism

2400 block of South Stage Coach Lane Simple Battery

Jan. 29

1000 block of S. Mission Road Battery

1100 block of Old Stage Road Lewd or Lascivious Acts with Child Under 14/Burglary

1000 block of South Mission Road Simple Battery

400 block of South Main Avenue Vandalism

1100 block of North Stage Coach Lane Fraud/Soliciting for Charitable Contributions

1100 block of Riverview Drive Grand Theft

200 block of West Clemmens Lane Child Abuse

Jan. 30

32100 block of Caminito Quieto Violation of Restraining Order

1100 block of Via Encinos Drive Vandalism

Jan. 31

900 block of South Main Avenue Drunk in Public

5400 block of Mission Road Commercial Burglary

400 block of Merida Drive Spousal Abuse

Feb. 1

600 block of East Alvarado Street Commercial Burglary

3200 block of South Old Highway 395 Commercial Burglary

200 block of North Wisconsin Avenue Stolen Vehicle

Feb. 2

4700 block of Pala Road Battery

2800 block of East Mission Road Residential Burglary

3400 South Old Highway 395 Stolen Vehicle

500 block of De Luz Road Vandalism

Peony Drive, Wilt Road, Citrus Drive Vista Del Pacifico Miscellaneous Incidents

Feb. 3

100 block of Brandenburg Lane Battery

30500 block of North River Road Missing At-Risk Adult

Feb. 4

700 block of W. College Street Threat with a Weapon

1100 block South Main Avenue Fraud

5500 block Mission Road Threat with a Weapon

2600 block Huffstatler Street Vehicle Theft

5000 block Lake Circle Road Grand Theft

700 block West College Street Threat With a Weapon

Feb. 5

1100 block South Mission Road Petty Theft

200 block W. College Street Petty Theft

1100 block South Mission Road Taking of Bike

5700 block Camino Del Cielo Petty Theft

3300 block Sunset Drive Elder/Dependent Abuse

600 block Poets Square Simple Battery

1000 block South Mission Road Repeated Phone Abuse

1100 block South Mission Road Shoplifting

1400 block Alturas Road Domestic Violence

1000 block North Orange Avenue Simple Battery

200 block East Fallbrook Street Extortion

Feb. 7

2000 block Reche Road Petty Theft

2400 block South Stage Coach Lane Petty Theft

5200 block South Mission Road Assault with a Deadly Weapon

1700 block Acacia Lane Fraud

1000 block Winter Haven Road Simple Battery

5200 block South Mission Road Assault with a Deadly Weapon

5000 block Pala Road Forgery/Identity Fraud

300 block Industrial Way Fraud

Feb. 8

39000 block De Luz Road Spousal Abuse

500 block South Main Avenue Possession of Controlled Substance

200 block Pippin Court Domestic Relations Violation

1600 block South Mission Road Juvenile Court Order Violation

Feb. 9

35000 block Persano Place Vehicle Burglary

700 block Alturas Lane Spousal Abuse

East Alvarado Street @ North Main Ave. Drunk in Public

Feb. 10

500 block Morro Road Spousal Abuse

1400 block South Mission Road Under the Influence of Drugs

1100 block South Main Avenue Elder Abuse

1700 block South Hill Avenue Drunk in Public

Feb. 11

3400 block South Old Highway 395 Vehicle Theft Recovery