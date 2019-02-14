Sheriff's Log
Jan. 18
200 block of East Dougherty Street Battery
Jan. 19
1000 block of S. Mission Road Battery
Jan. 21
3600 block of Luneta Lane Spousal Abuse
Jan. 24
2600 block of Huffstatler Street Spousal Abuse
Jan. 25
Old River Road @ Dentro De Lomas Road Vandalism
700 block of Rainbow Hills Road Vehicle Burglary
3200 block of South Old Highway 395 Commercial Burglary
Jan. 27
4800 block of Lake Park Place Stolen Vehicle
Jan. 28
Jeremy Way and Gomez Creek Road Vandalism
3400 block of Gird Road Verbal Gang/Terrorist Threats
1600 block of South Stage Coach Lane Vandalism
200 block of South Main Street Vandalism
100 block West Elder Street Vandalism
2400 block of South Stage Coach Lane Simple Battery
Jan. 29
1000 block of S. Mission Road Battery
1100 block of Old Stage Road Lewd or Lascivious Acts with Child Under 14/Burglary
1000 block of South Mission Road Simple Battery
400 block of South Main Avenue Vandalism
1100 block of North Stage Coach Lane Fraud/Soliciting for Charitable Contributions
1100 block of Riverview Drive Grand Theft
200 block of West Clemmens Lane Child Abuse
Jan. 30
32100 block of Caminito Quieto Violation of Restraining Order
1100 block of Via Encinos Drive Vandalism
Jan. 31
900 block of South Main Avenue Drunk in Public
5400 block of Mission Road Commercial Burglary
400 block of Merida Drive Spousal Abuse
Feb. 1
600 block of East Alvarado Street Commercial Burglary
3200 block of South Old Highway 395 Commercial Burglary
200 block of North Wisconsin Avenue Stolen Vehicle
Feb. 2
4700 block of Pala Road Battery
2800 block of East Mission Road Residential Burglary
3400 South Old Highway 395 Stolen Vehicle
500 block of De Luz Road Vandalism
Peony Drive, Wilt Road, Citrus Drive Vista Del Pacifico Miscellaneous Incidents
Feb. 3
100 block of Brandenburg Lane Battery
30500 block of North River Road Missing At-Risk Adult
Feb. 4
700 block of W. College Street Threat with a Weapon
1100 block South Main Avenue Fraud
5500 block Mission Road Threat with a Weapon
2600 block Huffstatler Street Vehicle Theft
5000 block Lake Circle Road Grand Theft
700 block West College Street Threat With a Weapon
Feb. 5
1100 block South Mission Road Petty Theft
200 block W. College Street Petty Theft
1100 block South Mission Road Taking of Bike
5700 block Camino Del Cielo Petty Theft
3300 block Sunset Drive Elder/Dependent Abuse
600 block Poets Square Simple Battery
1000 block South Mission Road Repeated Phone Abuse
1100 block South Mission Road Shoplifting
1400 block Alturas Road Domestic Violence
1000 block North Orange Avenue Simple Battery
200 block East Fallbrook Street Extortion
Feb. 7
2000 block Reche Road Petty Theft
2400 block South Stage Coach Lane Petty Theft
5200 block South Mission Road Assault with a Deadly Weapon
1700 block Acacia Lane Fraud
1000 block Winter Haven Road Simple Battery
5200 block South Mission Road Assault with a Deadly Weapon
5000 block Pala Road Forgery/Identity Fraud
300 block Industrial Way Fraud
Feb. 8
39000 block De Luz Road Spousal Abuse
500 block South Main Avenue Possession of Controlled Substance
200 block Pippin Court Domestic Relations Violation
1600 block South Mission Road Juvenile Court Order Violation
Feb. 9
35000 block Persano Place Vehicle Burglary
700 block Alturas Lane Spousal Abuse
East Alvarado Street @ North Main Ave. Drunk in Public
Feb. 10
500 block Morro Road Spousal Abuse
1400 block South Mission Road Under the Influence of Drugs
1100 block South Main Avenue Elder Abuse
1700 block South Hill Avenue Drunk in Public
Feb. 11
3400 block South Old Highway 395 Vehicle Theft Recovery
