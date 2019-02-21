Fallbrook man struck in crosswalk

On Feb. 5 at 9:45 a.m., Warren Stuber was hit by a car while crossing Main Street at Aviation Road. According to California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe, Stuber was in the wide-striped crosswalk at that intersection when a driver going east on Aviation in a 2014 Toyota Sienna minivan failed to yield to the pedestrian when making a left hand turn, striking him. The driver remained at the scene of the accident.

Latulippe said Stuber was transported to Palomar Hospital where he died later that day. The investigation report had not been finished as of Feb. 19, LaTulippe said, so no details on any possible charges regarding the driver of the car were available at that point. He said reports on fatal collisions typically take 30 days to be completed.

A Fallbrook resident since June 1988, Stuber lived off East Fallbrook Street and was frequently seen walking along Main Street. Many people commented about giving him rides around town and back to his home, on social media.

He was also known for contributing letters to the editor to the Village News over the years, two of which asked drivers to slow down on Fallbrook Street. His letter published Dec. 11, 2014, ended with, “Fallbrook Street is not a freeway. Please slow down and watch for pedestrians.”

Latulippe also said that the CHP had conducted pedestrian operations in that area not long ago with decoys to enforce the pedestrian right of way. He said the CHP is trying to change drivers’ attitudes about pedestrians and get them to “be aware of the possibility that they might be there” and to mind the speed limit.

Stuber’s obituary will be published next week, Feb. 28.