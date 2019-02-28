An Introduction to Slip and Fall Accidents

While some slip and fall cases can be handled on your own in Small Claims Court, most will require the assistance of an experienced attorney. Slip and fall cases are difficult to win in court, because there is no exact method for proving that a property owner (or employee) owes you compensation for an injury that occurred on their property. Property owners often are able to defend slip and fall accidents [especially in Small Claims Court], and if you do not have an experienced attorney on your side you may be unable to prove the required law or that you deserve compensation.

TIP: If you are suing a business or if your slip and fall injuries are significant, the opposing party will surely have experienced attorneys representing them. It is very unlikely that you have the ability to negotiate a reasonable settlement or win a lawsuit against a defense attorney on your own; unless you have an experienced attorney on your side.

Generally, you must prove there was a dangerous condition caused by the person you are suing by showing: a] the condition occurred on their property, b] that they knew or should have known about it, c] and that they were responsible for it. Proving all the preceding steps in a slip and fall case is not as easy, and an experienced attorney can help you by:

 Gathering and organizing the appropriate evidence of your slip and fall

 Speaking with witnesses and learning in detail from a legal frame of reference

 Researching and using similar cases to build a legal argument and submit it effectively

 Hiring expert witnesses to argue the property owner was negligent

 negotiating a fair settlement for your injuries

 Working with insurance adjusters or opposing attorneys

 Assessing the value of your case, and pursuing all the damages you deserve

If you wish to pursue a slip and fall injury case, you should first contact an experienced attorney at the Law office of Morton Grabel, APLC. The Law Office of Morton Grabel, APLC offers free consultations with no obligation to retain our services regarding your slip and fall case.

TIP: It is only too late to hire an attorney if you have signed a settlement offer or accepted money from the property owner. You can start your slip and fall claim on your own, and get an experienced attorney involved at any time during the process. However, keep in mind that you can make mistakes very early on that can destroy your lawsuit, so the earlier you involve an experienced attorney, the safer you'll be.

Paying a Slip and Fall Attorney

Most slip and fall attorneys take cases on a contingency fee, which means they receive a percentage of any settlement you receive from your case, and if you do not receive any money, your attorney receives nothing as well. If you chose to hire an attorney for your case, have any agreement regarding payment, costs, etc., in writing at the outset of the case.

Working with a Slip and Fall Attorney

A slip and fall lawsuit will be managed by your attorney, however, you must stay active and be prepared to make the ultimate decisions in your case. Your attorney should keep you well informed of all the issues in the case, get the necessary evidence from you, and prepare you to make informed decisions about accepting/rejecting settlement offers that may come up during the course of your claim. You should keep in regular contact with your attorney for updates and decisions in the case.