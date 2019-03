A tree falls over the road on Friday, March 8, causing closure of De Luz Road as crews work to clean it up.

North County Fire reported just after 1 p.m. that De Luz Road is currently closed due to a downed tree blocking the roadway. Emergency responders are on the scene at De Luz Road and Patton Oaks. Crews will be working on the clearing the roadway with the help of San Diego County Roads.

