Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma


County of San Diego Communications Office 

Property owners with rain damage are asked to complete survey

 
Last updated 3/4/2019 at 10:59am

For all property that sustained damage during the storms that struck the week of Valentine's Day, San Diego County would like the property owners' help in estimating the cost for the region.

The cold winter storms brought record-setting rainfall, flooding and high winds to San Diego County. If a San Diego resident's property or small business was damaged during the Valentine's Day storm, the county Office of Emergency Services is asking them to complete a short damage survey form that will assist in collecting information and associated costs.

The information gathered from the surveys will be used to estimate total damages countywide and determine if enough damage occurred to qualify the region for state or federal disaster recovery assistance, such as low-interest disaster loans from the Small Business Administration for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

Completing the form does not guarantee the property owner will be eligible to receive disaster assistance. For additional information, visit http://www.sdcountyrecovery.com or email oes@sdcounty.ca.gov.

 
