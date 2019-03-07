All invited to Arbor Day celebration

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook's Save Our Forest is set to welcome California Arbor Day March 9, at 10 a.m., with a rededication to urban forestry and a gathering with short presentations, refreshments, and a special recognition of "The Tree Man Of Fallbrook,” Roger Boddaert.

By way of SOF's chairperson Jackie Heyneman, the public is invited to gather at the new and improved pocket park just west of The Wellness Spa on Alvarado off Main for a brief rededication to Fallbrook trees and a shady walkable downtown. Boddaert is giving away complimentary “air plants” one per person.

Additional redb...