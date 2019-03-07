Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Jailhouse visits with Merritt were recorded, Merritt's sister testifies

 
Last updated 3/11/2019 at 3:17pm

Photos courtesy of the Law and Crime

Chase Merritt's sister, Juanita Merritt, takes the stand to discuss an interview she gave to investigators regarding the last time she had visited with her brother.

Day 26 of the murder trial of Charles "Chase" Ray Merritt, Feb. 27, for the deaths of the McStay family of Fallbrook saw discussions regarding conversations recorded during visitations to San Bernardino County Jail between Merritt and his family and friends.

They said Merritt had stopped using the monitored phone in the visitation area, talking instead through the glass, and jail personnel began using a digital recorder to record the visits.

Merritt's defense team tried to have the recordings excluded in a motion, claiming the state violated a rule requiring the state to turn over all stat...



