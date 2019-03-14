Wine & a Bite Art Walk introduces a new version – Papas & Brew

FALLBROOK – Mark the calendar for a new event that is part of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce’s Wine & A Bite Art Walk series Friday, April 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Guests will taste, stroll and nibble their way throughout the downtown area. They can stop in and out of businesses to taste food and sample beer while seeing artists in action as well as viewing featured art exhibits. Admission also includes a special souvenir tasting glass.

The food will focus on the potato and the natural pairing of it with craft beers from various breweries. The featured venues are the Doreen Mellen Ceramics Studio, Fallbrook Art Center, The Gallery, Mimi’s Spoiled Avocado Boutique, Murphy & Murphy Southern California Real Estate, Pink Pineapple Boutique and The Shop Around the Corner. Contributing food vendors include Aquaterra Restaurant at Pala Mesa Resort, Harry’s Sports Bar & Grill, Major Market, Small Town Kitchen and more.

Breweries include Alpine Beer Company, Green Flash Brewing Company, Prohibition Brewing Company and Stone Brewing and more. We are also pleased to announce some of the participating artists for this event: BJ Lane, Doreen Mellen, Music by Allen Sargent, Amanda Oswald, Bethany Britz and the 10th annual World of Watercolor & Beyond Exhibition.

Hosted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, the ticket price is $25 per person in advance, $30 at the door and an active military price of $15. Designated drivers are also $15. Order tickets online at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org or call (760) 728-5845. No refunds, the event will be held rain or shine.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.