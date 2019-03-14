Recognizing depression in seniors

Everyone feels sad at times. Numerous things in life can leave people feeling blue. For most people, this feeling is usually a passing emotion that diminishes with time but for some people this sadness can be severe, long-lasting and life-affecting. That’s when feeling blue can cross the line into depression, a mental health issue affecting many of the older population.

It’s not difficult to understand why feelings of sadness can be more common or frequent for seniors. As people age their lives change in a variety of ways, often not for the better. There may be more health problems tha...