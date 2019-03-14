Nominate a remarkable teen in San Diego County by April 1.

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office wants residents’ help celebrating the region’s “Remarkable Teens.” Do you know a teen who is phenomenal at something they do? Perhaps, they are a great artist, photographer, actor, dancer or musician – or someone who excels at nontraditional sports such as skateboarding, surfing or snowboarding.

Maybe, the nominee applies their creativity to inventions, entrepreneurship, technology or fashion design. Or they are an activist, a campus leader, is civically involved, does public speaking or is engaged in community service...