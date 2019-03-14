Rainbow MWD sets March 26 hearing for rate increases

The Rainbow Municipal Water District is expected to adopt new water rates at the March 26 board meeting.

Rainbow’s board voted 4-0, Jan. 22, with Michael Mack absent, to set the March 26 hearing date including the 1 p.m. starting time. If the new rates are adopted, they will take effect April 1.

“This is our annual rate increase hearing,” Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy.

In November 1996, the state’s voters passed Proposition 218, which requires a public vote on benefit assessments. Proposition 218 exempts water agencies from raising rates if a cost of service study shows a r...