Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Rainbow MWD sets March 26 hearing for rate increases

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 3/15/2019 at 2:23pm



The Rainbow Municipal Water District is expected to adopt new water rates at the March 26 board meeting.

Rainbow’s board voted 4-0, Jan. 22, with Michael Mack absent, to set the March 26 hearing date including the 1 p.m. starting time. If the new rates are adopted, they will take effect April 1.

“This is our annual rate increase hearing,” Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy.

In November 1996, the state’s voters passed Proposition 218, which requires a public vote on benefit assessments. Proposition 218 exempts water agencies from raising rates if a cost of service study shows a r...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/15/2019 21:01