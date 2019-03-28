Thinking About Health
One more chance to look at options for Medicare or Medicare Advantage
Last updated 3/29/2019 at 7:29pm
Solicitations for Medicare Advantage plans once again have been arriving in the mail, promising the best bargain since sliced bread. A case in point is one from Emblem Health, a managed care company in my area that said it considers me what they call a “candidate” for their “special needs plan.” I don’t qualify for such a plan.
The solicitation was interesting, though, for what it promised. Free transportation to and from doctor, hospital and lab appointments but only up to 24 one-way trips a year. It also promised “no referrals.” Did that mean no referrals were necessary to...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)