Thinking About Health

One more chance to look at options for Medicare or Medicare Advantage

Solicitations for Medicare Advantage plans once again have been arriving in the mail, promising the best bargain since sliced bread. A case in point is one from Emblem Health, a managed care company in my area that said it considers me what they call a “candidate” for their “special needs plan.” I don’t qualify for such a plan.

The solicitation was interesting, though, for what it promised. Free transportation to and from doctor, hospital and lab appointments but only up to 24 one-way trips a year. It also promised “no referrals.” Did that mean no referrals were necessary to...