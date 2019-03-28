County to work on fire safety enhancements

The March 12 meeting of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors included a direction to the county’s chief administrative officer to enhance fire safety in the county.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote directed the chief administrative officer to work with the San Diego County Regional Fire Authority, the county Sheriff’s Department, other county departments and outside agencies to develop a plan to enhance protection against wildfires in existing and future communities and to return to the board within 90 days with recommendations.

The focus will be on five objectives: developing and imp...