By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Rainbow approves Groundwater Sustainability Agency MOU

 
Last updated 3/29/2019 at 8:25pm



The development of a groundwater sustainability plan for the Upper San Luis Rey Groundwater Sub basin includes a Memorandum of Understanding identifying activity for the various agencies involved, and the Rainbow Municipal Water District has approved that MOU.

Michael Mack was not at the Jan. 22 Rainbow board meeting, but the other four board members all voted in favor of approving the MOU.

"We're developing a groundwater sustainability agency," said Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy. "It's a process to start monitoring groundwater."

In 2014 the State of California adopted the Sustainable...



