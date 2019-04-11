UCSD surgeon to present new robotic surgical device at neurosurgeon conference

SAN DIEGO - UC San Diego neurosurgeon Dr. Martin Pham made a presentation on a new robotic surgical device at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons conference on Tuesday, April 16 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Surgery on the human spine is often difficult due to the need for absolute precision to ensure patients do not suffer pain or paralysis. According to Pham, the new surgical technology enables surgeons to plan complex procedures ahead of time, accurately place implants and view real-time visual feedback on the procedure. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the device late last year.

"This robotic-assisted technology enables minimally invasive spine surgery, which has many benefits, including the potential for a shorter operation, less anesthesia, smaller incisions and reduced blood loss, all of which may lead to better outcomes,'' Pham said.

The Mazor X Stealth Edition System is one of several surgical robots available to UCSD's medical and surgical staff. UCSD Health will be the first health care system in the state to use the new robot as well, according to the university.

"Computerized surgical planning, 3-D assessment of spine anatomy, robotic guidance and live navigation feedback are helping us improve decision making,'' said Dr. Alexander Khalessi, UCSD Health's chair of neurosurgery. "Our goal at UC San Diego Health is always to achieve the highest degree of accuracy throughout the surgical procedure.''