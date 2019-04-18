Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Gig Conaughton
County of San Diego Communications Office 

Ticks test positive for tularemia, first detection in county this year

 
Last updated 4/22/2019 at 12:21pm

Several ticks along Lopez Canyon Trail in Sorrento Valley have tested positive for tularemia, also known as "rabbit fever," a bacterial disease potentially dangerous to humans.

Several ticks trapped in routine monitoring along Lopez Canyon Trail in Sorrento Valley have tested positive for tularemia, prompting San Diego County Vector Control officials to urge people to remember to protect themselves and their pets when hiking.

The best way to do that, county officials said, is to start by wearing insect repellent, proper clothing and by using insect control products on their pets that kill fleas and ticks.

Tularemia, also known as "rabbit fever," is a bacterial disease. Tularemia can be successfully treated with antibiotics, but it can make people seriously ill and...



