Jackie Heyneman to speak about Fallbrook trees

FALLBROOK – Jackie Heyneman, longtime Fallbrook resident and founder of Save Our Forest, will talk about planting and maintaining the trees in Fallbrook in honor of Arbor Day. The talk will be held Tuesday, April 30, at 6:30 p.m. in the community room at Fallbrook Library.

Heyneman has spearheaded volunteer efforts to reforest Fallbrook. She moved to Fallbrook in 1971 with her husband when he retired from the Navy.

Save Our Forest was started in 1993 within the Fallbrook Land Conservancy. Their first project was to plant 163 oak trees in Live Oak Park and surrounding roads.

Since then, the committee has brought in over $250,000 in grants to enhance the community. Her bands of volunteers work twice a month to maintain the trees.

The talk is jointly sponsored by the Fallbrook Land Conservancy and Fallbrook Climate Action Team. Interested persons are welcome. For more information, visit their respective webpages at http://www.fallbrooklandconservancy.org and http://www.fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Land Conservancy.