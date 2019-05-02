Fallbrook chamber to hold annual awards and installation luncheon

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is presenting its Annual Awards and Installation Luncheon Wednesday, May 15, at Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens, 220 Grand Tradition Way, in Fallbrook. Located inside Arbor Terrace, seating for this special event begins at 11:30 a.m. and the luncheon program begins at noon.

This event will recognize citizens who give so much and make Fallbrook the community that it is. Another aspect of the program is the installation of the incoming board of directors for the 2019-2020 year.

Community Awards to be presented are Chamber Ambassador of the Y...