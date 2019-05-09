Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Fallbrook High ranked No. 909 in state in Best High Schools rankings

 
Last updated 5/10/2019 at 8:27pm



Fallbrook High School was ranked No. 909 in California and No. 6,957 in the nation in U.S. News and World Report’s 2019 U.S. News Best High Schools rankings released Tuesday, April 30.

Additionally, the alternative school Oasis High School ranked No. 1,160 in California and No. 11,179 in the nation.

The U.S. News rankings were developed with the research firm, RTI International, using six indicators – college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance and graduation rates – to determine each school’s quality based on data from the 2016-2017 school year.

California led the list with 13 schools in the top 100 nationally, followed by Florida and New York. Whitney High School is the highest ranking school in California.

According to the report, the Advanced Placement participation rate at Oasis High is 31% and the school has a minority enrollment of 52%, with 27% of students economically disadvantaged.

Fallbrook High has a 36% percent Advanced Placement rate with a minority enrollment of 70% with 57% of students economically disadvantaged.

The rankings included 17,245 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

To read the entire report, visit http://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/articles/us-news-ranks-best-high-schools.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at jpack@reedermedia.com.

 
