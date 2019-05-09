Joan Anita Meadowcroft lived 1925-2019. She was the seventh child born to David J. and Mary E. O’Connell in Bay Shore, New York. All her siblings predeceased her. She graduated from Bay Shore High School and C.F. Young Business College.

During World War II, she was an administrative assistant at Republic Aviation Corp., maker of P-47 and F-84 fighter jets.

In 1954, she met and married Douglas Meadowcroft. They had two boys Bruce and Brian (Barbara).

In earlier years, Joan enjoyed swimming, playing tennis, golf, and bridge. She was also an active volunteer. She was a member of the Bonsall Woman’s Club and served eight years on the board of the Fallbrook Angel Society.

Joan is survived by her two sons, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Services have not been planned at this time.