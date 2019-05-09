Man arrested on suspicion of breaking into Fallbrook, Bonsall homes

FALLBROOK - A 27-year-old man was behind bars on Tuesday, May 14 on suspicion of breaking into a Fallbrook and Bonsall home, authorities said.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:10 p.m. Monday from a homeowner who reported that he had interrupted a man as he was stealing items from the garage of a Fallbrook home, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Ricardo Lopez said.

The intruder fled and deputies began to search the area, Lopez said.

The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Isiah Hall, was located walking westbound along state Route 76 and taken into custody without incident, the lieutenant said.

A short time later, dispatchers received another report of a break-in at a home in Bonsall, near where Hall was arrested, Lopez said.

"After receiving the list of stolen items, deputies confirmed Hall had been in possession of some of those items at the time of his

apprehension,'' Lopez said.

Hall was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of two counts of burglary and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to jail records. He was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.