Zion to open new learning center for 2019-2020

FALLBROOK – Zion Christian School announced its expansion into a center for blended and project-based learning. Zion Christian School and Learning Center will serve students from preschool through grade 12 in the 2019-2020 school year.

The preschool will continue to serve young students and their families with classes for 2- to 4-year-old children, as well as a transitional kindergarten three days a week, and a weekly half-day kindergarten. The new Learning Center will serve students in grades 1-12, the blended learning model was piloted in grades 6-8 this school year.

