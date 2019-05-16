Zion to open new learning center for 2019-2020
Last updated 5/17/2019 at 6:51pm
FALLBROOK – Zion Christian School announced its expansion into a center for blended and project-based learning. Zion Christian School and Learning Center will serve students from preschool through grade 12 in the 2019-2020 school year.
The preschool will continue to serve young students and their families with classes for 2- to 4-year-old children, as well as a transitional kindergarten three days a week, and a weekly half-day kindergarten. The new Learning Center will serve students in grades 1-12, the blended learning model was piloted in grades 6-8 this school year.
