Our Garden Gate: Decorating with houseplants

Do you enjoy nature and working outdoors in the garden, taking a hike in forests or maybe tending to your summer vegetable plot?

If these activities help you to have a connected feeling to nature, why not have that same comfort zone with some interior plants inside your home?

It is a proven fact that house plants give people a sense of comfort, lessen stress, increase physiological ease and help reduce air pollutants. Plant explorers for centuries have scoured the earth to find plants of unique qualities and that they can adapt in their homes. These plant collectors have collected cuttings...