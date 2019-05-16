MRCD removes trees, plans demonstration garden

FALLBROOK – Mission Resource Conservation District would like to celebrate the 66 years of service that its two iconic liquid amber trees in front of its building on Alvarado Street gave to the Fallbrook Community. One of their toughest decisions was to remove these trees, according to the district.

The district said the age and size of the trees had become a safety issue for the community and maintaining these towering trees had become an expensive challenge.

Every type of tree has a productive and safe lifetime. When they grow beyond that lifetime, they become expensive to maintain an...