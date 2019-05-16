Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Real science inspires local author's thriller novels

 
Last updated 5/17/2019 at 5:24pm

Dennis Meredith of Fallbrook is seen with Dennis with one of his mythical friends from his latest book.

FALLBROOK – Alien werewolves, blue cats, and rebellious robots might seem just wild sci-fi fantasy, but to Fallbrook novelist Dennis Meredith they're creative extrapolations of the real science of multidimensional universes, genetic engineering and artificial intelligence. He's a veteran science communicator who has worked at such renowned research centers as Caltech, MIT and Duke University. He also holds degrees in chemistry and science writing.

So, when Meredith decided to write science fiction, he naturally drew on that real-world experience to spin out his tales. For example, his no...



