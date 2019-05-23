Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Man killed in trailer fire near Pala

 
Last updated 5/28/2019 at 11:03am



PALA - A blaze broke out in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 28 in a trailer northeast of Pala, killing a man who lived inside, authorities said.

The fire on Magee Road north of state Route 76 was reported around 12:20 a.m., Cal Fire spokesman Issac Sanchez said.

Firefighters responded and found a single-wide trailer fully engulfed in flames, Sanchez said.

Crews knocked down the flames in just under an hour, then searched the trailer and found a man dead inside, Sanchez said.

The age and name of the victim were not immediately available.

Investigators from the sheriff's Bomb/Arson unit were sent to the scene, and an investigation was underway into what sparked the blaze.

 
