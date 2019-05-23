Volunteers benefit businesses and community

The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce recognized the contributions of both individuals and businesses to the community at its annual awards luncheon, May 15, at the Grand Tradition.

Chamber member David Baxter served as master of ceremonies and kept the crowd laughing throughout the program. North County Fire Protection District Chief Steve Abbott led the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the Rev. Rick Koole of LifePointe Church who gave the invocation.

Chamber CEO Lila McDonald thanked outgoing past president Deb Zoller who served on many committees, “making evident her love of the community.” McDonald described past president Erica Williams as focused on making life better for others and having a team mentality.

“She leads by example and action,” McDonald said.

Williams replied that “Fallbrook wouldn’t be what it is without all the volunteers,” working with the chamber and other groups.

Incoming chamber president Bob Hillery said the chamber’s mission is “to support businesses and the community with volunteers.”

He said that there are over 150 nonprofits in the area. He invited everyone to participate with the chamber by volunteering and paraphrased John F. Kennedy, by saying “Ask not what your chamber can do for you, but what you can do for your chamber.”

Chamber membership director Jackie Toppin recognized those businesses, nonprofits and individuals who have been members of the chamber for 25 or more years, from Hilltop Center with 25 years and Fallbrook Village Rotary with 26 years to the Fallbrook Woman’s Club with 47 years and Fallbrook Public Utility District with 53 years.

While there were many worthy nominations, McDonald said the Ambassador of the Year is a super volunteer, with “a knack for connecting people” and a long list of volunteer positions. She has “stepped up to the plate” since she became an ambassador in 2016, McDonald said, as she announced Deborah Bottomley as the winner.

At that point, McDonald read the Chamber Shining Light Community Recognition list of community members who have died since last year’s luncheon, of “those who have passed, who chose to be kind and charitable.” She said it was good to see the list was shorter than last year’s list.

McDonald described the Chamber Member of the Year as someone with “a willingness to help; who devoted hours to help victims of the Lilac fire...and the Malibu fire last year.”

A sponsor of the Avocado Festival, Randy Vance of Serv Pro also helps clean up the streets after the event.

The year’s Business of the Year is CR Properties which has a staff who are ready to help even if just a cup of coffee is needed, McDonald said.

The many accomplishments and services of the Fallbrook Foundation for Senior Care were described as it was named the Nonprofit of the Year. Started in 1979, it has been a chamber member for 34 years and has raised $2 million to serve the seniors in this area.

Rather than having one Citizen of the Year, there are two this year, Bob and Susan Lucy. They have worked alongside one another to serve their community through several nonprofits benefiting children, McDonald said. Susan Lucy is a retired critical care nurse, and Bob Lucy is on the board of Rainbow Municipal Water District and runs Del Rey Avocado.

The Lifetime Achievement Award winner volunteers with several nonprofits including Fallbrook Food Pantry, Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Fallbrook Beautification Alliance and the Angel Society and raises guide dogs and hosts exchange students. Jean Dooley is typical of the many volunteers in this community in saying “I don't do much.”