Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous holds weekly meetings

FALLBROOK – If someone is having trouble controlling the way they eat, Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous is a free 12-step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. Meetings are held Mondays at the North County Boys and Girls Club, 445 E. Ivy Street, in the music room in Fallbrook at 6:30 p.m. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call (781) 932-6300, locally at (925) 980-5558 or visit http://www.foodaddicts.org.

Submitted by Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous.