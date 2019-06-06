Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous holds weekly meetings

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/6/2019 at 10:17am



FALLBROOK – If someone is having trouble controlling the way they eat, Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous is a free 12-step recovery program for anyone suffering from food obsession, overeating, under-eating or bulimia. Meetings are held Mondays at the North County Boys and Girls Club, 445 E. Ivy Street, in the music room in Fallbrook at 6:30 p.m. For more information or a list of additional meetings throughout the U.S. and the world, call (781) 932-6300, locally at (925) 980-5558 or visit http://www.foodaddicts.org.

Submitted by Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous.


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/07/2019 00:57