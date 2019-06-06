Angels celebrate more than $4 million in giving

The Angel Society held its 41st annual meeting and luncheon, titled “Angels in Paris, Ooh La La!” May 16 at Pala Mesa Resort. The event included the usual social time with shopping in the boutique of items from the group's Angel Shop Thrift Store, lunch and fun fashion show, but the highlight was the financial report.

Since 1978, when the Children's Hope Society became Fallbrook Angel Society, the group has given away $4,009,493 to area nonprofits, according to President Jennifer Anderson. Among the many members who have helped raise that money, Anderson honored Lila Sandschulte who joined the original group in 1974 and has served on the board since 1988. She is semi-retiring this year.

Philanthropy chair Kelly Bednarski started her report by saying theirs is “one of the few jobs where you pay to work, but we don't care because we can brag about how much money we save. I also get to brag about how much money we've spent!”

From May 1, 2018, to April 30, 2019, the Angel Society spent $192,250 in giving donations to groups with a cross section of needs including students, children, sports, animals, seniors, the disabled and veterans. This giving included $25,000 in scholarships.

Serving her third and final year as treasurer, Fran White reported the thrift store had $330,000 in gross sales, averaging $1,100 a day during the fiscal year. Besides donations to other nonprofits, proceeds were used to repave the parking lot of the thrift store and add a gate across the driveway. She also reported that the loan on the building was modified so it should be paid off within six years.

To celebrate their success, the ladies who attended the luncheon were treated to a virtual tour of Paris, guided by master of ceremonies Judy Igoe, through a fashion show featuring clothing from the thrift store. With a snappy narration full of puns and jokes, six Angels modeled fashions fit for a trip to Paris but available for a fraction of the original price. Each of the dozen outfits, including purses, shoes and hats, could be bought after the show.

The Angel Society capped off a successful year with an event full of fun, bargains and friends.