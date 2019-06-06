Become a peacemaker

Are you a peacemaker or do you stir up conflict?

There is so much conflict in our world. On the job, in politics, or worst yet, in our daily lives with family and friends. How can you be part of the solution and not part of the problem?

Following are nine helpful hints that should help you achieve the happiness God promises to the peacemakers when he said: “Blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called the sons of God.”

Peacemakers know the value of a gentle answer.

I’ve been privileged to serve on many nonprofit boards and have been able to witness how a gentle answer can cool down board members who may be growing hot under the collar. Being able to remain composed when others are growing angry is a sure sign of a mature leader that applies to all areas of life including family and others close to you. Be careful how you respond to an angry comment, and remember, “A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger,” Proverbs 15:1.

Peacemakers always give the benefit of the doubt.

Peacemakers assume the best of an acquaintance when they hear a nasty rumor. They presume a person innocent until proven guilty. One of the best gifts you can give to those close to you is “the benefit of the doubt.”

Peacemakers are willing to forgive and let go of past hurt.

You can respond to hurt in two ways; you can get bitter or you can get better. Peacemakers refuse to let past hurts turn into a bitter spirit. They look for the lessons in the experience and are willing to “let it go.”

Peacemakers are good listeners.

So often people aren’t listening to what others are saying. Instead, they are mentally preparing what they will say in response. Peacemakers are good listeners. They try to discern what is really bothering the other person and what the source of the hurt is.

Peacemakers obey those in authority over them.

Some children begin to disobey their parents at an early age and continue to rebel during their adult years. Others live a daily life of rebelling against God, their boss or the law. They resent those in authority over them, and they never find peace.

Peacemakers are slow to respond.

At times in the past, I’ve regretted responding too quickly, without carefully considering the impact of my words. As I’ve matured, I’ve learned to bite my tongue and try to thoroughly assess the situation before responding. In meetings, try to listen to the comments of the other speakers before weighing in on the controversy.

Also, take seriously the verse in the Bible that says, “If any of you lacks wisdom, he should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to him,” Jame 1:5.

Peacemakers realize that they aren’t always right.

When a controversy arises, a wise person will be careful to listen to the arguments on both sides. There is a chance your opinion is wrong.

Peacemakers pick their battles carefully.

There are some things that aren’t worth fighting over. A peacemaker doesn’t take the bait and get entangled in issues that are not worth a conflict.

Peacemakers attempt to let the other person save face.

Peacemakers never attack an individual personally when they disagree on their position. They are careful to give them the benefit of the doubt when it comes to their motives.