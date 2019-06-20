Gladys Erickson Lorenzen was born Sept. 10, 1917, in Sioux City, Iowa, and died June 9, 2019. Gladys was raised on a farm north of Vermillion, South Dakota, and graduated from Vermillion High School.

She attended General Beadle State Teachers College, which is now Dakota State University, in Madison, South Dakota. After college, Gladys was elected to the office of Register of Deeds of Clay County, South Dakota, and served in that capacity for two terms.

In 1957, Gladys moved with her family to Phoenix where she raised her son and daughter. While in Phoenix, Gladys was active with the Girl Scouts, serving as neighborhood chairperson. Gladys worked from 1961 until 1972 with Guaranty Financial Corporation.

In 1980, Gladys moved to California to be near her daughter and grandchildren. In 1982 she joined King of Kings Lutheran Church, and in 1989 she became a member of the Auxiliary Board of Carlsbad By The Sea.

Gladys was an ardent lover of music and would play her organ to entertain her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and neighbors. Gladys rarely missed watching a Padres game if it was broadcast on TV, and until her passing she could name the Padres starters and their statistics as she kept her scorebook up to date for each game.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Erick and Alice Erickson; her brother Bob Erickson and sister Irene Sammelson, all from Vermillion, South Dakota.

She is survived by her loving daughter Susan Williams (Terry) of Fallbrook; her son Dwight Lorenzen of Destin, Florida; six grandchildren, Eric Williams (Alia), Holly Williams White (Teddy), Lori Akpan (Victor), Ryan Lorenzen (Catherine), Kevin Lorenzen (Elissa) and Troy Trahan. Gladys was also the great-grandmother of eight.

Gladys will be most remembered for her zest for life and love of Jesus. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, and after almost 102 years on this earth, she has gone home to be with her Savior.