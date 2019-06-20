Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

The Depatie Melt to blend jazz, rock, reggae and country music

 
Last updated 6/24/2019 at 6:02pm

John Depatie is an upcoming performer with his band, The Depatie Melt, at Fallbrook Mission theater, June 29.

FALLBROOK – Los Angeles session and touring guitarist John Depatie will play in concert with The Depatie Melt for one night only, Saturday, June 29, presented by Fallbrook Mission Theater and Plus Tone Entertainment. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the show from 7-9 p.m.

Depatie has put together an evening of music merging the 1960s California rock scene with jazz, rock and reggae influences and a touch of country to round it out. He and the band will perform songs from his upcoming CD as well as originals by Will Faerber, Don Randi and Jody Bagley. They will also perform some of the audience's...



