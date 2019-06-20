FPRC to take new name, new medical mission

The new logo for Hope Clinic for Women was created by Gary Votapka, a former Fallbrook resident/member of FPRCs Board of Directors. The wood is perky cedar harvested by Idyllwild and milled in Aguanga.

FALLBROOK – As of July 1, Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center will have a new name and an expanded mission.

Its new name will be Hope Clinic for Women and its new mission will be to provide limited medical services including free pregnancy testing and on-site ultrasounds (administered by staff) as they continue to welcome new lives into the Fallbrook community with compassionate pregnancy care services.

It is the staff's hope to offer additional medical services at HCW in the near future.

"The Clinic has been a long time in coming with much thought, planning and considerable community input and support," said Carolyn Koole, executive director of FPRC.

FPRC finishes a three-year capital campaign in December 2019 having raised over $743,838.45 for construction at 125 E. Hawthorne St. in Fallbrook.

"By the end of 2019 FPRC will attempt to raise the final $150,000 of our campaign for resourcing the clinic with medical equipment, training for medical staff, providing signage, and securing the exterior building with outdoor cameras and lighting," added Koole.

Those interested in helping FPRC complete their campaign may donate by visiting http://www.fallbrookprc.com or mailing donations to FPRC, PO Box 1588, Fallbrook CA 92088-1588.

FPRC had its beginnings in a single room donated in a Fallbrook medical office where young women facing an unplanned pregnancy could sit down and talk with a trained mentor from the community who was not there to judge them but to instead listen to their concerns and to help them find the answers they needed to make their own informed decision on their pregnancy. The wisdom of that simple act of kindness and compassion remains to this day at FPRC.

Over the years as the numbers of clients grew and needs increased, so did the outreach of FPRC. In December 2018, FPRC reported that since 2010 over 460 babies were born to moms in programs at the center and well over 4,805 support services were provided with 913 new clients receiving free pregnancy tests with 182 free ultrasound referrals to a mobile clinic that FPRC paid for and brought to Fallbrook for the convenience of their clients. The sonogram is just the first step in assisting moms in pregnancy. "It's day one of a two-year journey with our center. Most of the work we will do comes after the sonogram as we offer a broad range of education on safe relationships, STDs, birthing, parenting, and referrals for great services in the Fallbrook community," said Koole.

"We look forward with great anticipation to a ribbon cutting with the Fallbrook Chamber Commerce. The chamber has been an ongoing source of information, connection and support. It's what they do best!"

For more information about Hope Clinic for Women, or to be a guest at one of their Vision Tours, contact Heidi Roderick at (760) 728-4105, ext.16.

Submitted by Fallbrook Pregnancy Resource Center.