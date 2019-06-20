Jones chosen California Business Properties Association's Legislator of the Year

The California Business Properties Association honors Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, as Legislator of the Year, from left, Mack Langston, Ellen Ticknor, Jones, Jeff Hickox and Dan Cote.

SACRAMENTO – The California Business Properties Association named Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, and Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles, as their Legislators of the Year 2019 at the association's event in Sacramento Tuesday, June 11.

"I am grateful to receive the California Business Properties Association's Legislator of the Year award with Assemblyman Miguel Santiago," Jones said. "I know the complex work the association and its members do to educate legislators and contribute to the economy."

The CBPA serves as the voice of all aspects of the commercial retail industrial real...