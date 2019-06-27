Deciduous trees now available at Maddock Ranch Nursery

FALLBROOK – If local gardeners missed bare root season, it is not a problem. They can catch up by finding deciduous trees at Maddock Ranch Nursery. They have a wide selection of trees, including apples, apricots, apriums, blueberries, figs, jujubes, nectarines, peaches, pears, plums, pluots, pomegranates, almonds and walnuts.

Their citrus trees include white and pink grapefruits, kumquats, lemons, limes, Australian finger limes, Keiffer limes, five different kinds of mandarins, blood oranges, juicing oranges and navel oranges.

If someone is looking for something a little bit different, they can check out the guavas, atemoyas, chirimoyas, dragon fruit, guanabanas, ice cream bean trees, mangos, moringas, sapotes and star fruit trees.

Maddock Ranch Nursery, 1163 Ranger Road, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Submitted by Maddock Ranch Nursery.