Second annual Fallbrook Writers' Conference launches registration
Last updated 7/4/2019 at 9:58pm
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Library and Writers Read, a monthly author and open mic series, announced the second annual Fallbrook Writers’ Conference. The free, one-day event will be held at the library, Sunday, Sept. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For aspiring writers of fiction, nonfiction and creative nonfiction, the Fallbrook Writers’ Conference will offer workshops and presentations on writing craft from authors in a spectrum of genres. There will also be opportunities to pitch manuscripts and book concepts to literary agents, guidance on promoting “author brand,” and time to enj...
