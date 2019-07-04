Second annual Fallbrook Writers' Conference launches registration

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Library and Writers Read, a monthly author and open mic series, announced the second annual Fallbrook Writers’ Conference. The free, one-day event will be held at the library, Sunday, Sept. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For aspiring writers of fiction, nonfiction and creative nonfiction, the Fallbrook Writers’ Conference will offer workshops and presentations on writing craft from authors in a spectrum of genres. There will also be opportunities to pitch manuscripts and book concepts to literary agents, guidance on promoting “author brand,” and time to enj...