Witnesses sought for I-15 pedestrian hit and run

SAN DIEGO – On Friday, July 12, at approximately 3:30 a.m., San Diego CHP units were dispatched to a deer that had been struck on N/B I-15 south of West Bernardo Road.

Upon CHP arrival, it was determined that a pedestrian had been struck several times by passing motorists. The #1-5 lanes were closed to facilitate investigative efforts. Two HOV lanes were opened for all northbound traffic.

The San Diego CHP is asking for any motorists that were driving through the area that may have seen something to please contact their investigators at (619) 220-5492.