Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Witnesses sought for I-15 pedestrian hit and run

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 7/12/2019 at 12:24pm



SAN DIEGO – On Friday, July 12, at approximately 3:30 a.m., San Diego CHP units were dispatched to a deer that had been struck on N/B I-15 south of West Bernardo Road.

Upon CHP arrival, it was determined that a pedestrian had been struck several times by passing motorists. The #1-5 lanes were closed to facilitate investigative efforts. Two HOV lanes were opened for all northbound traffic.

The San Diego CHP is asking for any motorists that were driving through the area that may have seen something to please contact their investigators at (619) 220-5492.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 07/12/2019 15:00